Westlake man accused of attempting to rape 15-year-old girl

A Westlake man is accused of attempting to rape a 15-year-old girl.

The girl told authorities that Patrick T. Brown, a family acquaintance, forced her to expose herself at knifepoint, according to Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. The girl said Brown then put the knife to her throat and began to force himself on her. Brown pinned her to the ground and choked her while striking her numerous times in the back of the head with a blunt object.

The girl was cut on her neck and hands, but was able to get away from Brown, Myers said. She was treated at a local hospital and released.

Brown was arrested at the residence where the alleged incident took place. He is charged with attempted first-degree rape and attempted second-degree murder. Judge David Ritchie set bond at $600,000.

The incident was reported to the Sheriff's Office at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 25.

Detective Randall Ravia is the lead investigator.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.