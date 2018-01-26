Louisiana gets "F" in tobacco control report

The Bayou State received failing grades in several categories of the American Lung Association's State of Tobacco Control report for 2018.

“While progress is being made in the category of Smoke-free Air (“B” grade), the report shows that all statewide partners still have a long way to go in improving the physical and financial health of Louisiana smokers,” says Mike Rogers, CEO of Smoking Cessation Trust Management Services (SCT).

Here's a breakdown of Louisiana's marks:

F - Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Funding

B - Smoke-free Air

F - Tobacco Taxes

F - Access to Cessation Services

F - Tobacco 21

“Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the United States, and in Louisiana, the Trust strives to reach as many eligible smokers as possible and provide them with the free products and services they need to successfully quit,” added Rogers.

The report shows 22.8% of Louisiana adults smoke, resulting in annual health care costs of $1.89 billion directly caused by smoking. The American Lung Association-Louisiana is calling for the following actions to be taken by elected officials to reduce tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke:

Strengthen the existing statewide smokefree law to include bar and casino worker protections.

Ensure smokefree protections for all bars and casino workers in municipalities throughout Louisiana.

Sustain tobacco prevention and cessation funding.

“We agree with ALA-Louisiana’s recommendations to the state legislature,” added Rogers. “But, we also want to remind Louisiana smokers that in addition to the state’s tobacco control program that simply encourages Louisiana’s tobacco users to stop their use of tobacco products, but pays for a minimal amount of real care, the Smoking Cessation Trust’s program focuses on helping Trust Members to obtain assistance, from recognized healthcare providers in every corner of the State, to actually quit smoking cigarettes—free of charge. Our focus will always be to enable Trust Members to obtain a combination of treatment options that will improve their chances of actually quitting.”

