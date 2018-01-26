Louisiana gets "F" in tobacco control report - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Louisiana gets "F" in tobacco control report

By Jillian Corder, Assistant News Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: American Lung Association) (Source: American Lung Association)

The Bayou State received failing grades in several categories of the American Lung Association's State of Tobacco Control report for 2018. 

“While progress is being made in the category of Smoke-free Air (“B” grade), the report shows that all statewide partners still have a long way to go in improving the physical and financial health of Louisiana smokers,” says Mike Rogers, CEO of Smoking Cessation Trust Management Services (SCT).

Here's a breakdown of Louisiana's marks:

F -  Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Funding

B -  Smoke-free Air

F -  Tobacco Taxes

F -  Access to Cessation Services

F -  Tobacco 21

“Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the United States, and in Louisiana, the Trust strives to reach as many eligible smokers as possible and provide them with the free products and services they need to successfully quit,” added Rogers.

The report shows 22.8% of Louisiana adults smoke, resulting in annual health care costs of $1.89 billion directly caused by smoking. The American Lung Association-Louisiana is calling for the following actions to be taken by elected officials to reduce tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke:

  • Strengthen the existing statewide smokefree law to include bar and casino worker protections.
  • Ensure smokefree protections for all bars and casino workers in municipalities throughout Louisiana.
  • Sustain tobacco prevention and cessation funding.

“We agree with ALA-Louisiana’s recommendations to the state legislature,” added Rogers. “But, we also want to remind Louisiana smokers that in addition to the state’s tobacco control program that simply encourages Louisiana’s tobacco users to stop their use of tobacco products, but pays for a minimal amount of real care, the Smoking Cessation Trust’s program focuses on helping Trust Members to obtain assistance, from recognized healthcare providers in every corner of the State, to actually quit smoking cigarettes—free of charge. Our focus will always be to enable Trust Members to obtain a combination of treatment options that will improve their chances of actually quitting.”

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:59:46 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:28:51 GMT
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 21

    Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 21

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:09:43 GMT
    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57...More >>
    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly