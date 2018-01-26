Rhonda Kitchens to return to KPLC

Longtime journalist Rhonda Kitchens is returning to KPLC in February.

News Director Jenelle Shriner made the announcement Wednesday of Kitchens' return as Morning Assistant News Director.

"Rhonda will oversee our morning newscasts on both KPLC and FOX29," said Shriner. "We are excited to bring her back to Lake Charles."

Kitchens is currently the News Content Manager/Assistant News Director at KBMT in Beaumont. Prior to that, she served for three years as Executive Producer, Reporter and Anchor at FOX29 and worked for seven years as Anchor and Investigative Reporter at KPLC.

Kitchens will join a management team that includes Assistant News Director Jillian Corder, Digital Content Manager Johnathan Manning, Assignment Manager Agnes DeRouen, and Operations Manager Julie Meche.

Kitchens will make her return on February 16.

