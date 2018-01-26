Second person connected to Madeline St. home invasion in custody - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Second person connected to Madeline St. home invasion in custody

Freddie Dequan Vezia (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
A second person suspected in the deadly home invasion on Madeline St. in Lake Charles Thursday morning is now in police custody, according to Lake Charles Police Lt. Kevin Kirkum. (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A second suspect in the deadly home invasion on Madeline Street in Lake Charles Thursday morning is now in police custody and charged with murder, according to Lake Charles Police Lt. Kevin Kirkum.

Freddie Dequan Vezia, 21, was arrested at 1:44 a.m. Friday in connection with the break-in at 603 Madeline St. around 11 a.m. Thursday.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a resident unharmed inside the home and a man shot on the floor of a hallway.

The suspect who was shot, Isaiah William, 23, of Lake Charles, later died at a local hospital.

Lt. Kirkum said Williams and another male were seen going to the back of the home and forced their way in through the back door. Williams was confronted by the resident and shot.

The other person, now identified as Vezia, was seen fleeing on foot, running north on Common Street wearing black jeans, a gray hoodie and a white t-shirt.

Vezia was located in the 2500 block of Stanton Street and arrested without incident.

He is being charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of home invasion with bond set at $800,000.

Vezia was charged with second-degree murder because he was principal in a home invasion that resulted in death, according to Lt. Kirkum. 

