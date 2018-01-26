Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: Jan. 25

(KPLC) -
Patrick Jr Owens, 17, Lake Charles: Two counts Simply burglary, Two counts theft less than $1,000.
Byron Carl Jones, 40, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.
Antonio Lytrell Jackson, 19, Iowa: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000.
Lorenzo Shontrell Jackson, 20, Iowa: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000.
Stacy Lynn Rogers, 35, Lake Charles: Maleasance in office; sexual conduct prohibited with prisoner.
Melvin Alicea, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic marijuana, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace.
Michael Jay Rideau, 22, Lake Charles: Two counts of direct contempt of court.
Brandi Lynn Ford, 40, Lake Charles: Federal Detainer.
Jaemar Danae Jackson, 34, Lake Charles: Two counts of obtaining legend drugs by misrepresentation of fraud.
Michael Paul Lewis, 29, Lake Charles: Five counts of direct contempt of court, parole violation.
Albert Donney Pattum, 36, Lake Charles: Fourteen counts direct contempt of court, possession of marijuana.
Kerric Dejon Thompson, 22, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Sheila Lynn Glenn, 44, Lake Charles: Obtaining legend drugs by misrepresentation of fraud, penalties, obtaining cds from multiple health care practitioners, two counts direct contempt of court.
Lyna Pham, 24, Orange: Probation violation.
Rayford James Reado, 53, Lake Charles: Domestic Abuse Battery.
Shawn Patrick Duncan, 26, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, probation violation.
Alexander Dontay Williams, 38, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place of business, Obscenity.
Patrick Terrell Brown, 49, Westlake: attempted second degree murder, attempted first degree rape.
Melisse Ann Desilve, 37, Kenner: ARDC detainer.
Jacob Easton Augenstein, 23, Westlake: Communicating of false information of planned arson.
Chad Norman Hickson, 30, Gauthier, MS: Direct contempt of court.
Kenneth Alan Louviere, 35, Liberty, TX: Direct contempt of court.
Holly Renee Hoffpauir, 31, Esterwood, LA: direct contempt of court.
Corey Reshard Flemings, 27, Port Arthur, TX: Illegal possession of stolen things.
Deborah Louise Pellegrin, 21, Lake Charles: Second degree cruelty to juveniles.
Byron Lee Ray, 28, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court.
Raymond Joseph Babb, 37, Breaux Bridge: Instate Detainer.
Carrie Ellenr Herrera, 31, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.
Lance Nicholas Bertrand, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Jeff Paul Silverman, 59, Vinton: Instate detainer, out of state detainer.
Jordan Mathew Vidrine, 23, Sulphur: Cruelty to Juveniles.
Tayvon West, 22, Sulphur: Simple battery of the infirm.
Alice Faye Stone, 40, Lake Charles: possession of controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.