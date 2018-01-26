You might be catching recycled beads this Mardi Gras - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

You might be catching recycled beads this Mardi Gras

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Recycling has become a part of our everyday life, even in Mardi Gras celebrations. Volunteers with the Autism Society of Southwest Louisiana are working non-stop to get Mardi Gras beads ready for upcoming carnival celebrations and parades. Geri Christ Landry started this fundraiser 25 years ago on her living room floor.

"The first year I was so excited," recalled Landry. "I made 200 dollars for our chapter. It was wonderful. Now we make close to 10 thousand dollars with our Mardi Gras beads, just recycling beads." 

"Well, it's very monotonous," said Karen Duhon, who has a son with Autism. "How's that? But it's the point that it's helping our community and that's what keeps us going." 

"Everyone in our group is a family member of someone with autism or cares enough to join to be with us," said Cathy Billiot. "No one is salaried. So what we do is because we love our kids." 

The Autism society depends heavily on folks giving up their beads after carnival season.

"We sell them back to the Krewes," said Billiot. "The money that we earn goes back to the activities that we do for our clients. Our biggest is an overnight camp in the summer that we don't charge the autism person and their caregivers." 

"The kids collect them at the schools which make them feel like they're helping our clients," said Landry. "Then we recycle and the public helps us recycle. So it's a win-win situation." 

The Autism Society hasn't kept count of just how many beads they've processed over the years. They're just thankful they have them to recycle, to be enjoyed again and again. 

To find out where you can purchase or donate those recycled Mardi Gras beads, you can go to the Autism Society of Southwest Louisiana website.

