Calcasieu Model Contest and Exposition Sunday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu Model Contest and Exposition Sunday

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Model Contest and Exposition is taking place this Sunday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The South West Area Modelers of Plastic pride themselves on recreating aircrafts, cars, armor, figures and sci-fi props into miniature models.

The show is open to the public from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission to view the models is free.

Every January the contest comes to Southwest Louisiana and has hundreds of models entered. Modelers come from all over to enter their artwork into the contest each year, and each one can take months to become show ready.

Bob Leishman, president of S.W.A.M.P., says it's been a great way to bond with his son.

"My son wanted to start getting into models, I guess about twenty years ago, and I went down and got some models for him... and got into the club, and I've been doing it ever since," said Leishman.

The organization also donates proceeds to the Children’s Miracle Network and the Wounded Warrior Project at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:59:46 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:28:51 GMT
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 21

    Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 21

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:09:43 GMT
    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57...More >>
    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly