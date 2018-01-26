Calcasieu Model Contest and Exposition Sunday

The Calcasieu Model Contest and Exposition is taking place this Sunday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The South West Area Modelers of Plastic pride themselves on recreating aircrafts, cars, armor, figures and sci-fi props into miniature models.

The show is open to the public from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission to view the models is free.

Every January the contest comes to Southwest Louisiana and has hundreds of models entered. Modelers come from all over to enter their artwork into the contest each year, and each one can take months to become show ready.

Bob Leishman, president of S.W.A.M.P., says it's been a great way to bond with his son.

"My son wanted to start getting into models, I guess about twenty years ago, and I went down and got some models for him... and got into the club, and I've been doing it ever since," said Leishman.

The organization also donates proceeds to the Children’s Miracle Network and the Wounded Warrior Project at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.