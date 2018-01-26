Sunrise Kitchen: Crackling Crusted Tuna and Mardi Gras Slaw

SOWELA Chef Roy Angelle and his students, Rebecca Burch and Dameon Fusilier, share a recipe for Crackling Crusted Tuna and Mardi Gras Slaw.

Crackling Crusted Tuna

Ingredients:

8 oz. pork cracklings

16 oz. panko bread crumbs

1 Tbsp. Cajun seasoning

Egg wash

1 1/2 cups + 7 Tbsp olive oil

18 oz. tuna

Zest of lemon

1 pinch white pepper

1 oz. chopped fresh parsley

4 oz. back fin crab meat

16 oz. bacon (Julienne)

Directions:

Combine Pork Crackling process until smooth in food processor, then mix Panko Crumbs and 1 Tb. Cajun Seasoning.

Coat seasoned Tuna filets with Egg wash then dredge in breading.

On a medium-heat skillet with the olive oil, place fish in skillet. Cook for 3 minutes then flip and cook for an additional two minutes.

In a sauce pan on low heat brown bacon, combine lemon zest, parsley and white pepper, then gently add the crab meat being careful to keep from falling apart. Sauté for 2-3 minutes.

Mardi Gras Slaw

Ingredients:

1/3 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons pineapple juice

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper

4 cups very thinly sliced green cabbage

1 cup very thinly sliced red cabbage

1/2 cup shredded carrot (1 medium)

Directions:

Combine the first 5 ingredients in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk. Add remaining ingredients, and toss to coat.

