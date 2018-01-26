Sunrise Kitchen: Crackling Crusted Tuna and Mardi Gras Slaw - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sunrise Kitchen: Crackling Crusted Tuna and Mardi Gras Slaw

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

SOWELA Chef Roy Angelle and his students, Rebecca Burch and Dameon Fusilier, share a recipe for Crackling Crusted Tuna and Mardi Gras Slaw.

Crackling Crusted Tuna

Ingredients:

  •  8 oz. pork cracklings
  • 16 oz. panko bread crumbs
  • 1 Tbsp. Cajun seasoning
  • Egg wash
  • 1 1/2 cups + 7 Tbsp olive oil
  • 18 oz. tuna
  • Zest of lemon
  • 1 pinch white pepper
  • 1 oz. chopped fresh parsley
  • 4 oz. back fin crab meat
  • 16 oz. bacon (Julienne)

Directions:

Combine Pork Crackling process until smooth in food processor, then mix Panko Crumbs and 1 Tb. Cajun Seasoning.

Coat seasoned Tuna filets with Egg wash then dredge in breading.

On a medium-heat skillet with the olive oil, place fish in skillet. Cook for 3 minutes then flip and cook for an additional two minutes.

In a sauce pan on low heat brown bacon, combine lemon zest, parsley and white pepper, then gently add the crab meat being careful to keep from falling apart. Sauté for 2-3 minutes.

Mardi Gras Slaw

Ingredients:

  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons pineapple juice
  • 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper
  • 4 cups very thinly sliced green cabbage
  • 1 cup very thinly sliced red cabbage
  • 1/2 cup shredded carrot (1 medium)

Directions:

Combine the first 5 ingredients in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk. Add remaining ingredients, and toss to coat.

For more information about SOWELA's culinary arts program, you can visit https://sowela.edu/academics/Culinary-Arts-120503.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

