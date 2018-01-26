Sunrise Kitchen: Crackling Crusted Tuna and Mardi Gras Slaw

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -
SOWELA Chef Roy Angelle and his students, Rebecca Burch and Dameon Fusilier, share a recipe for Crackling Crusted Tuna and Mardi Gras Slaw.
Crackling Crusted Tuna
Ingredients:
- 8 oz. pork cracklings
- 16 oz. panko bread crumbs
- 1 Tbsp. Cajun seasoning
- Egg wash
- 1 1/2 cups + 7 Tbsp olive oil
- 18 oz. tuna
- Zest of lemon
- 1 pinch white pepper
- 1 oz. chopped fresh parsley
- 4 oz. back fin crab meat
- 16 oz. bacon (Julienne)
Directions:
Combine Pork Crackling process until smooth in food processor, then mix Panko Crumbs and 1 Tb. Cajun Seasoning.
Coat seasoned Tuna filets with Egg wash then dredge in breading.
On a medium-heat skillet with the olive oil, place fish in skillet. Cook for 3 minutes then flip and cook for an additional two minutes.
In a sauce pan on low heat brown bacon, combine lemon zest, parsley and white pepper, then gently add the crab meat being careful to keep from falling apart. Sauté for 2-3 minutes.
Mardi Gras Slaw
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons pineapple juice
- 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper
- 4 cups very thinly sliced green cabbage
- 1 cup very thinly sliced red cabbage
- 1/2 cup shredded carrot (1 medium)
Directions:
Combine the first 5 ingredients in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk. Add remaining ingredients, and toss to coat.
