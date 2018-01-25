2018 Louisiana High School All-Star basketball rosters announced

The rosters have been announced for the 2018 LHSCA / LHSBCA All-star Basketball games on March 17.

Southwest Louisiana athletes are selected to the West All-Stars of each game. The boys roster consists of one local athlete, South Beauregard's Micah Blackwell. The team also has South Beau coach, Adam Coleman as an assistant.

The girls roster is loaded with local talent. Eight total athletes from Southwest Louisiana will play in the all-star game. Barbe's Brandi Williams and Divine Tanks, Fairview's Maddisen Martin, Iota's Madeline Gatte, Lake Arthur's Jamara Levy, Merryville's Andrea Cournoyer, South Beauregard's Ashlynn Derouen and Sulphur's Claralee Richard all made the 15-man roster.

The games will be played March 17 at Bossier Parish Community College Gymnasium, in Bossier City. The girls game will tip-off at 1:00 p.m. and the boys will follow at 3:00 p.m.

