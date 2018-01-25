Man arrested for multiple violations of a protective order

A Lake Charles man was arrested for repeatedly violating a protective order, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said Corey B. Spikes, 33, violated the protective order issued by Judge Guy Bradberry on four different occasions:

On Dec. 23 deputies received a report from the victim in reference to Spikes having her cell phone service turned off, which was against the issued protective order.

On Jan. 7 deputies received the second report in reference to Spikes being present on the property of the victim’s family business the previous day.

Later the same day deputies received another report in reference to Spikes attempting to contact the victim by a third party.

On Jan. 10 deputies received the fourth report in reference to Spikes following the victim around and then contacting her family member stating he knew her activities throughout the day.

Detectives obtained four warrants - one for each separate report - signed by Bradberry on Jan. 18.

Spikes was located on Jan. 20 and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on four counts of violation of a protective order. He was released the following day on a $40,000 bond with special conditions that he have no contact with the victim and no criminal activity.

