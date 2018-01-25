Police respond to crash in Port Arthur, discover gunshot victim

A driver who was discovered with a gunshot wound after a multi-vehicle crash in Port Arthur has died, according to Beaumont television station KBMT.

Police and firefighters responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of 39th Street and Memorial Blvd Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m. Police say the man was shot about a mile north of the crash scene and was driving south on Memorial Blvd at a high rate of speed when he struck an SUV crossing the intersection. The impact caused a chain-reaction and three other cars became involved in the crash.

Seven people were transported from the scene, according to a spokesperson with Acadian Ambulance.

