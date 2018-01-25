McNeese hosts indoor college and high school meet starting Friday

McNeese indoor track and field returns to action on Friday with the hosting of the McNeese Indoor II meet at the Ralph O. Ward Recreation Complex on the McNeese campus.



In addition, several multi-event athletes will be competing at the Arkansas State Invitational and Multis on Friday and Saturday.



Friday’s meet at McNeese will get underway at 11 a.m. with the women’s weight throw and men’s shot put. Running events will start at 4 p.m. with the prelims of the men’s and women’s 55-meter hurdles and dash.



The high school portion of the McNeese Indoor II event will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday.



Sophomore thrower Alanna Arvie, the reigning Southland Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week, is one of several McNeese athletes to keep an eye on.



Arvie will head into Friday’s meet ranked No. 1 in the Southland Conference in the weight throw (58-6.75) and ranked third in the shot put (43-11.75).



Other high-ranking athletes for McNeese that will compete on Friday has hurdler Darrion Dunn ranked second in the men’s 60-meter hurdles, although Friday’s meet he’ll compete in the 55m hurdles.



Adriano Theriot is ranked eighth in the men’s pole vault and Nathan Jones, who is No. 1 in the 3,000 meters, will run the mile race for the first time this indoor season. And Tyler Smith, who is ranked No. 8 in the 60-meter dash, will run in the 55 meters on Friday.



In addition to Arvie’s rankings on the women’s side, Kim Uhlendorf will run in the 800 meters while looking to improve on her No. 6 ranking in the conference.



Gladys Jerotich will compete in the mile race where she’s ranked seventh and Jessica Fox will run in the 3,000-meters and look to improve on her No. 9 league ranking.



In the field events, Crystal Coulter is ranked fifth in the high jump and Kira Benkmann is ninth in the weight throw.



McNeese will send several highly ranked athletes to the Arkansas State Invitational and Multis.



Included in that group is Grace McKenzie who is coming off a stellar performance at Samford where she won two events and finished second in a third. McKenzie is currently ranked fifth in the high jump, sixth in the long jump, sixth in the 60m hurdles and runs a leg on the Cowgirls’ fourth-ranked 4x400m relay team.

