Division Street project to repair 100-year-old storm sewer pipe

It could be compared to getting a stent to open up a clogged artery. That’s what is going on underground on Division Street in Lake Charles, between Bilbo and Ryan.

Over the last couple of years, it’s been hard to miss the new potholes or sinkholes showing up on Division Street.

Walt Jessen is the project engineer. He explains they're inserting high-density polyethylene pipe into old clay pipe.

"We're rehabilitating the 100-year-old storm drain pipe which has gone to complete disrepair for many decades by using a 'pipe bursting' method where you pull in a new liner pipe into the original host pipe where you create a nice, watertight, structurally sound pipe to replace the one that's failing," he said.

And they're not flying blind. A camera was sent through the storm sewer line to see just where the pipe is failing.

"Look how bad this is. Just the cracks and it's sinking on us. I'm surprised it hasn't already had a complete failure and collapsed on its own," Jessen said.

Jessen says by pulling new pipe through the 100 year old clay piping, is probably ten times faster.

"The traditional method would have been an open cut where you remove the street, dig down ten, eleven, twelve feet. You'd have to avoid all the utilities, power, telephone, water, gas, sewer. You would have had to tear up the nice Ryan streetscape. It would have been a nightmare for the poor businesses along the route," he said.

The $309,000 project, which extends from Bilbo to Lakeshore drive, should be complete within a month. And Jessen predicts the new piping should last another hundred years.

To see more of the underground photography of the deteriorating old pipe look for our web extra “amazing underground.”

