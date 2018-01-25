Parents arrested after baby suffers broken leg - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Parents arrested after baby suffers broken leg

By David Bray, Producer
Connect
(Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
Terry Pellegrin Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Terry Pellegrin Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
Deborah Pellegrin (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Deborah Pellegrin (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The parents of a two-month-old were arrested after a local hospital reported that the boy was being treated for a femur fracture in his right leg. 

According to a news release, the hospital performed a skeletal survey which showed the fracture to the baby’s right leg, as well as older injuries to the skull, left leg, and ribs that were beginning to heal. The hospital staff noted that the findings of the survey were compatible with non-accidental trauma. 

The child's father, Terry J. Pellegrin, Jr., 32, of Lake Charles, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 23, and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Judge David Ritchie set bond at $500,000.

Detectives continued to investigate and on Thursday, Jan. 25, the boy's mother, Deborah Pellegrin, 20, also of Lake Charles, was arrested on one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Ritchie set bond at $400,000.

 The baby was transported to a hospital out of town where he is currently being treated. 

 The investigation is continuing and there may be more arrests in this case.  CPSO Detective Sarah Stubbs is the lead investigator.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:59:46 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:28:51 GMT
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 21

    Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 21

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:09:43 GMT
    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57...More >>
    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly