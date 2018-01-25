Parents arrested after baby suffers broken leg

The parents of a two-month-old were arrested after a local hospital reported that the boy was being treated for a femur fracture in his right leg.

According to a news release, the hospital performed a skeletal survey which showed the fracture to the baby’s right leg, as well as older injuries to the skull, left leg, and ribs that were beginning to heal. The hospital staff noted that the findings of the survey were compatible with non-accidental trauma.

The child's father, Terry J. Pellegrin, Jr., 32, of Lake Charles, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 23, and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Judge David Ritchie set bond at $500,000.

Detectives continued to investigate and on Thursday, Jan. 25, the boy's mother, Deborah Pellegrin, 20, also of Lake Charles, was arrested on one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Ritchie set bond at $400,000.

The baby was transported to a hospital out of town where he is currently being treated.

The investigation is continuing and there may be more arrests in this case. CPSO Detective Sarah Stubbs is the lead investigator.

