Exhibit showcases Louisiana feminist movement

A photographic exhibition entitled The Personal is Political: Portraits of Louisiana Second-Wave Feminists is now on display in the first-floor gallery of Historic City Hall through March 3. The exhibit was co-created by McNeese professors Dr. Janet Allured and Dr. Carrie Chrisco.

The exhibit showcases Louisiana women who have been working since the 1970s to bring about greater gender equality in the state.

"This project has given me the opportunity to photograph and meet women across the state with whom I feel a special kinship," Chrisco said. "They are women who have made and continue to make a difference in bringing about greater gender equality in Louisiana."

Dr. Janet Allured, professor of history and women’s studies at McNeese, met the women showcased in the exhibit during the years she researched her book Remapping Second Wave Feminism.

“Supporting and protecting women’s rights is a never-ending process," said Allured. "It’s a process and there’s always going to be an element I think that wants to pull back those rights."

The women showcased throughout the exhibit served and are still serving to this day in their respective communities as advocates for equal rights amongst all women.

Historic City Hall is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

