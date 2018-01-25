Police: Man shot while breaking into home on Madeline Street has - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Police: Man shot while breaking into home on Madeline Street has died

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
By Maranda Whittington, Reporter
Authorities say one person was shot during a home invasion at 603 Madeline Street. (Source: KPLC)
Police are working a shooting at a home on Madeline Street. (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A man was shot and killed while breaking into a home on Madeline Street Thursday morning, authorities said.

When authorities arrived at 603 Madeline St. around 11 a.m., they found a resident unharmed inside the home and a man shot on the floor of a hallway, said Lt. Kevin Kirkum, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

The suspect who was shot, Isaiah William, 23, of Lake Charles, later died at a local hospital.

Kirkum said Williams and another male were seen going to the back to the home and forced their way in through the back door. Williams was confronted by the resident and shot.

The other person, whose identity is unknown, was seen fleeing on foot, running north on Common Street. The other person is described as a black male, wearing black jeans, a gray hoodie and a white t-shirt.

McNeese State University urged its students to avoid the area north of campus due to the shooting before giving the all-clear.

Freshman Morgan Fontenot received an alert from the University about the shooting just as she was driving by the scene. 

"It wasn't super scary, but there were cops everywhere so it was something to worry about," she said. 

Classes continued but the situation left many worried. 

"It's kind of scary considering all the shootings that go on everywhere else," said senior Megan McCain. 

Some students even said their teachers took extra precautions. 

"She said lock the doors, and you all try to stay safe in the corner," said freshman Elijah Brumfield. "We were just in the corner for a little minute until everything cooled down." 

As police continue to look for the other suspect, many students are glad the shooting didn't happen on campus. 

"It could happen anywhere," said Brumfield. "McNeese...LSU, anywhere so I didn't really think it would come close to here." 

Henry Heights Elementary and LaGrange High School were placed under precautionary exterior lockdowns, but both have been lifted.

Police are still searching for the other suspect. 

Det. Sgt. John Russell and Det. Willie Fontenot are the lead investigators and the investigation is still ongoing. 

