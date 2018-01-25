Two dead in head-on collision on Red Davis McCollister Road

Two people are dead following a head-on collision on Red Davis McCollister Road, authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Another person is in critical condition and another is in serious condition, said Cmdr. James McGee.

McGee called the accident a "horrific scene."

A truck was traveling westbound and a small sedan was traveling eastbound around 10:!5 a.m. when one of the vehicles crossed the center line.

The driver of the sedan - Wilson T. Freeman, 24, of Lake Charles - and a rear passenger - Morgan N. Jordan, 19, of Lake Charles - were pronounced dead at the scene. The front passenger was airlifted to an out-of-town hospital and is in critical condition.

The truck flipped and caught fire. The driver was able to crawl out through the windshield and is listed in serious condition at a local hospital.

McGee said it is not currently known which vehicle crossed the center line.

Heartbreaking scene here on Red Davis-Mccallister Rd. We’re told two people are dead. One in critical condition and another in serious condition. @KPLC7News pic.twitter.com/iMDYRRcVAt — Perris Jones (@PerrisJonesKPLC) January 25, 2018

