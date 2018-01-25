Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Jan. 24, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Jan. 24, 2018

By Kathy Del Hoyo, Producer
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report:

Gregory Lathers, 32, Baton Rouge: Possession of marijuana. Bond: $5,000

John Melvin Benjamin, 43, Iowa: Battery. Bond: Child endangerment, instate detainer. Bond: $5,000

Rodrick Marcel Mayes, 36, Kempner, Texas: Direct contempt of court. 

Jessica Renee Sandoval, 24, Spring, Texas: Theft. 

Tammy Renee Hunt, 38, Sulphur: Contempt of court. 

Steven Wayne Mouton, 38, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, flight from an officer, resisting an officer with force, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer by the refusal of I.D., secretary to require periodical inspection, operating vehicle while license is suspended. 

Austin Bell, 42, Lake Charles: Tail lamps. 

Shannon Keith Carlson, 46, Wichita Falls, Texas: Instate detainer. 

Christopher Shane Guidry, 28, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court. 

Willie Earl Varnado, 34, Lake Charles: Two counts of possession with intent, two counts of possession with intent, prohibited acts, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances, obstruction of justice. Bond: $35,000

Lashon Nicole Dixon, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana, prohibited acts, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance. 

Millie Irene McDougle, 17, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace. Bond: $250

Joshua Jamal Fontenot, 25, Lake Charles: Two counts of probation detainer, possession with intent to sell. 

Christian Guadalupe Artiga, 24, Nederland, Texas: Resisting an officer, entry in places after being forbidden, simple criminal damage. 

Armand Mathews, 33, Belleville: Instate detainer. 

Mackenzie Paul Carrier, 27, Lake Charles: Probation violation. 

Raymond Joseph Babb, 37, Breaux Bridge: Direct contempt of court. 

Dominique Jermaine Henderson, 31, Lake Charles: Three counts of direct contempt of court, operating while intoxicated. 

Amber Rochelle Mims, 28, Iowa: Direct contempt of court, theft. Bond: $1,000

James Tucker, 26, Lake Charles: Four counts of direct contempt of court. 

Tyson Vaneric Francis, 31, Lake Charles: Intimidating witnesses, two counts of abuse,  false imprisonment. 

Kyle Hendall Jarvis, 33, Houston, Texas: Two counts out of state detainer. 

Joshua Andre Fortune, 20, Lake Charles: Simple burglary. 

Mathew Ian Rodman, 30, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. 

Alyssa Marie Bertrand, 23, Lake Charles: Vehicle without required equipment, possession of synthetic marijuana, prohibited acts, possession of a controlled substance.  

Schreve Clayton Bunch, 39, Vinton: Cyberstalking. Bond: $5,000

Ramiro Almazan, 35, Houston, Texas: Out of state detainer. 

Dequinta Jamon Kerlegan, 21, Iowa: Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, prohibited acts, expired plates, driving on roadway laned for traffic. Bond: $1,500

Micheal Lamalque Vital, 30, Lake Charles: Parole violation. 

Jamul Javonte Richard, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. 

