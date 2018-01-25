Lions Club honored for community service

These Louisiana Lions Club members are doing what they do best.. serve the community. The world's largest service organization has clubs in 210 countries, including Maplewood/Hollywood Lions Club.

"One of the biggest things we're known for is our Thanksgiving Dinner that we put on every year," said William Arceneaux of the Maplewood/Hollywood Lions Club. "We feed anybody that wants to come. The community turns out great to help."

Another group of Lions is sorting at Care Help of Sulphur's food pantry.

"I grew up in a family where the philosophy of life was you pay back more than you ever take away," said Ardie Klemish of Lions Club International. "Whether you're serving in a food pantry like this or a care center. Maybe reading books to children at school. Or in the library. Something like that."



Still a third group is sorting donations at Care Help's Thrift Store. An attendee of the Lions Club Camp near Leesville as a child, Logan Boudreaux is now a Lion herself.

"Logan Boudreaux was a student at Sulphur High," said Belinda Arceneaux. "She was a Leo member. Then she converted to Lions. Logan used to attend our camp up at Anacoco. This is her first year as a Lion."

"So many of our communities, because of budget cuts, don't have the resources to help serve all the needs of people in our community," said Klemish. "So that's why Lions are here, to give our helping hands."

Like most service organizations, the Lions Club is always looking for new members.

