Banners Season at McNeese State University begins in March

By Jeremy Stevens, Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The 26th season of Banners at McNeese State University kicks off in March and this year’s entertainment includes everything from crowd-pleasing musical ensembles and breathtaking dance shows to captivating speakers and film screenings. 

Several memberships are now available. A basic membership, which includes two tickets to all performances, is available for $150. A single ticket membership to all events is $80. Several new flex memberships for families are also available this year. A Flex Friend membership includes four tickets to three separate performances and is available for $200. Another membership package, Flex Pass Holder, includes two tickets to three separate events and is available for $100.

For more information about the season’s events, other levels of membership or individual ticket prices, check out the Banners website at www.banners.org or call the Banners office at 337-475-5123.

