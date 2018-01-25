Harlem Globetrotters in town

The Harlem Globetrotters are playing tonight at 7 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The world-famous Globetrotters have been traveling the world putting on mesmerizing performances for over 90 years. The high-flying showmen pride themselves on elaborate dunks, incredible shooting range, and great ball-handling skills.

2018 is the first year the team will debut an acrobatic trampoline dunking team called the “Flying Globies.” The teams consist of multiple former college athletes, as well as a couple Guinness World Record holders.

Many people will be pleased to see the return of the team's archrival, the Washington Generals, after a two-year hiatus. The Generals have lost a jaw-dropping 14,000 games to the Globetrotters, who look to keep the streak going tonight in Lake Charles.

Tickets can be purchased on their website or at the Lake Charles Civic Center box office.

Fans can also purchase special tickets to interact with the team during pregame.

