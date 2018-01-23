Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Jan. 22, 2018

Kevin Ernesto Bustillo, 22, Lake Charles: Careless Operation, owner to secure registration, registration, commercial vehicle, expired plate.

Esmael Cruz Cantu, 44, Sulphur: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, direct contempt of court.

Monte Antrell Price, 19, Lake Charles: Resisting or obstructing an officer, disturbing the peace.

Robert Allen Thigpen, 26, Kinder: Two counts of direct contempt of court, operating vehicle while license is suspended, when lighted lamps are required, probation detainer.

Marquetta Sevon Nicholson, 38, Lake Charles: Stop sign and yield signs, penalties for violations.

Spencer Chase Nielsen, 21, Lake Charles: Two counts of theft under $750, simple burglary.

Jerard Jamar Jack, 23, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Veronica Marie Solis, 35, Houston: possession of controlled dangerous substance, theft of goods under $500.

Chad Edward Kitler, 44, Cypress,TX: Bank fraud, forgery, theft over $500, simple criminal damage to property less than $500, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, stalking two counts of direct contempt of court, criminal trespass, disturbing the peace.

Pamela Marie Broussard, 38, Kaplan: Operating vehicle while license is suspended, traffic-control signals, two counts direct contempt of court.

Debbie Lynn Rome, 58, Sulphur: Four counts of direct contempt of court., operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, child passenger restraint system.

Steve Joseph Miller, 63, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Luke Mordechai Hazelton, 35, Lake Charles: Four counts of direct contempt of court, resisting or obstructing an officer, criminal trespass, two counts of disturbing the peace.

Mack Allen Greene, 63, Lake Charles: Probation Violation.

Ashley Nicole Zamora, 37, Lake Charles: Probation Detainer.

Brandon Stewart McCain, 31, Lake Charles: Two counts of probation detainer

Desmond Lamont Lafleur, 24, Lake Charles: Six counts of direct contempt of court.

Stepanie Renee Mire, 19,Crowley: Three counts of direct contempt of court, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, vehicle license required, proper equipment required on vehicles, general speed law.

Raneka Shanice Thomas, 24, Lake Charles: Probation detainer

Lloyd Weston Thomas, 53, Lake Charles: two count of Direct contempt of court.

Carvanski Cardel Fontenot, 32, Lake Charles: Attempted first degree murder, possession of firearm of carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Kenneth Jamal Sweet, 27, Oakdale: Attempted first degree murder.

