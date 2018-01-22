Entergy kicks off construction of Lake Charles Power Station

Entergy is kicking off construction of the Lake Charles Power Station, hoping to enhance reliability and lowers costs for customers.

State and local officials joined Entergy executives and employees at the groundbreaking for the combined-cycle, natural gas-fired plant. It is expected to begin operating by June 2020.

The plant is projected to lower customer energy costs between $1.3 and $2 billion over its anticipated 30-year life.

Gov. John Bel Edwards praised Entergy Louisiana’s decision to build the plant. “We are truly blessed by the tremendous amount of new industrial construction and economic activity centered around Lake Charles,” Edwards said in a statement. “In addition to billions in private-sector investment, we are embarking on several hundred million dollars of public investment in road and port projects. Our commitment to improving our infrastructure is critical and serves as one of the primary reasons investors are flocking to Louisiana. We’re proud to support Entergy in this vitally important project to produce cleaner, more efficient power for residential and commercial ratepayers in Louisiana.”

