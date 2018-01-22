Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Jan. 19, 2018

Donald Ray Brown, 34, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Shayla Leigh Lasalle, 18, Lake Charles: Battery of emergency room personnel, emergency services personnel, or a healthcare professional.

Donald Raylon Thomas, 25, Lake Charles: Attempted prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, traffic-control signals.

Gabriel Craig Sonnier, 21, Lake Charles: possession of marijuana; cross buck, stop and warning signs, traffic control devices.

Demarcus Jonavon Bias, 23, Lake Charles: possession of marijuana.

Eric Shan Pine, 35, Sulphur: 10 counts of stalking.

Tammy Lynn Young, 47, Lake Charles: Theft of goods under $500.

Latch Lee Ramuar, 60, Lake Charles: Theft under $750, criminal trespass, simple assault, disturbing the peace.

Carl Allen Rogers, 38, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass, simple battery.

Tremaine Shante Citizen, 26, Lake Charles: Attempted theft of goods under $500.

Damien Lamarr Hillard, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana, no motor vehicle insurance, display of plates, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of controlled dangerous substance schedule.

Mark Anthony Payne, 34, Lake Charles: 2 counts of possession of marijuana.

Jordan Divionte Poullard, 24, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage to property less than $500.

Brady Michael Picard, 24, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

Jamey Lebleu Stelly, 40, Lake Charles: 4 counts of contempt of court.

Rostina Nashana Lewis, 22, Lake Charles: 2 counts direct contempt of court, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, driver must be licensed.

Billy Ray Knight, 26, Welsh: Direct contempt of court.

Stephen Louis Magda, 29, Sulphur: Leased Movables; Obtaining by False Representation; Failure to Return or Surrender over 1000.

David John Partin, 36, Sulphur: Produce, manufacture, distribute of possess with intent schedule II narcotic

Tyrone Devonte Simien, 19, Lake Charles: possession of marijuana.

Reginald James Poullard, 39, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D., turning movements of required signals.

Brandon Wesley Treadway, 27, Lake Charles: Criminal Trespass.

Bryan Ronnie Gallow, 46, Lake Charles: Sexual Battery.

Nathan Allen Boutte, 28, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer, bicycles; front lamps; rear lamps; side and rear reflectors.

Joan Antionette Johnson, 36, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, attempt theft of goods under $300, disturbing he peace, vehicle entering highway from private road, driveway, alley of building, operating vehicle while license is suspended.

