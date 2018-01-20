Mayor pushing for more mentoring programs in Lake Charles

The topic of mentoring was on the mind of Lake Charles mayor Nic Hunter Saturday morning.

Hunter met with local organization leaders to talk about expanding mentoring programs in the Lake Area.

"The city is ready to invest in our youth, and we believe that the community is ready to partner with us," said Hunter.



That's what Mayor Hunter and his administration spent Saturday morning discussing.



Kimberly Dellafosse/Asst. City Administrator "When you help young people, you help the community," said Kimberly Dellafosse, Assistant City Administrator. "You help the future."



With local organization leaders in attendance, Hunter says he wants to create a partnership to help the youth in our area.



"It's going to take both of us," said Hunter. "It's going to take a partnership, and that's all about what today was for is creating that spark."



Some new programs Hunter brought up are the Kids Café, Government U, and Teen Connections. He also talked about bringing back programs like midnight basketball and reviving the Mayor's Youth Partnership.



Students who benefited from these programs shared their experiences.



"I have attended two workshops, the interview workshop and the ACT Math prep workshop," said Essence Means. "...With both of them I've realized the importance, and it's opened doors for me."



"Over the years we've had the opportunity to share any concerns that we have or that we've seen throughout the city with this program, and it really helped us get those issues and concerned fixed," said Ariel Harrington.



With a goal of having more youth in mentoring programs by the end of this year, Hunter knows it's a challenge that will require help from everyone.



"If we can get this community to come together, and realize that our youth are our future and they're one in the same, I think we are going to do some amazing things," said Hunter.

If you are interested in participating or wanting to partner your organization with the city you can call Assistant City Administrator Kimberly Dellafosse at 337-491-1388.

