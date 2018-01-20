FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big warmth through Sunday, storms early Monday

What a difference a day makes here in Southwest Louisiana. Just a few mornings ago we had temperatures in the teens and now we are pushing low 70s this afternoon which feels like our more typical January weather when you live in South Louisiana. The day brought a few passing showers earlier this morning with an additional few showers later in the day over portions of Beauregard and Vernon parishes closer to sunset.

Through the evening, a weak upper level disturbance over Southeast Texas will continue to send moisture and clouds up over the area and could result in a couple of passing showers through the evening and overnight, but any should be brief and light with no significant rain issues tonight. One thing that will likely become an issue overnight is fog and it will likely be thickest near the coast as onshore winds push warmer air over the cooler Gulf of Mexico waters resulting in a setup for sea fog to form.

Through the morning on Sunday, a stray shower will be possible with temperatures starting off in the upper 50s, warming into the middle 70s by afternoon under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances through the day tomorrow stay low at 20-30% but go up late Sunday night into early Monday morning as a cold front pushes through the state.

This front will move through in the predawn hours of Monday morning and send a line of rain and thunderstorms through that will result in a brief time early Monday of thunderstorms before sunrise. This line of storms will move east of the area before noon Monday with skies beginning to clear out late in the day. While severe weather is not anticipated, the greatest risk with the storms will be strong gusty winds as the line moves through.

Temperatures will drop slightly behind the front, with chillier mornings the most noticeable change from our present weather with lows back in the upper 30s to near 40 most each morning next week with seasonal highs around 60 degrees.

A stronger front looks to move through next Saturday and will push some chillier air back into the state with lows back close to freezing to start the week after next.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry