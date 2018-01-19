Dionne Warwick to perform on the Golden Nugget stage March 10th - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

By Mandesha Thornton, News Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

       Grammy Hall of Fame singer, actress and television host, Dionne Warwick is set to perform her celebrated hits on the Grand Event Center stage at Golden Nugget Lake Charles, Saturday, March 10 at 8:00 PM.  

        With hits like "I Say A Little Prayer", That's What Friends Are For", "Walk on By", "I'll Never Love This Way Again", "Then Came You", and "Alfie", Warwick is second only to Aretha Franklin as the most charted female vocalist of all time according to Billboard rankings.

           Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26 with prices starting at $25, available online at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone through Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000.  Tickets can also be purchased at the Golden Nugget Box Office which is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11a.m. to 7p.m. with extended hours on concert days.

For a complete list of upcoming performances and to book your stay at the Golden Nugget Lake Charles, please visit www.goldennuggetlc.com
