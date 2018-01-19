Lawmakers proposing changes to Louisiana casino laws

After nearly 20 years, Louisiana's river boat casino laws could finally see some changes.

The Legislative Task Force has recommended some proposals that Senator Ronnie Johns says he plans to sponsor in the upcoming legislative session.

Changes could be coming soon to Louisiana's riverboat casino laws.

The state's Legislative Task Force has recommended two proposals for the next legislative session.

The first proposal would allow casinos to move to land nearby, but not without some limitations.

"That doesn't mean that a casino that's on a river right now could move five miles away," said Johns. "They're going to be restricted to that 1200-foot limitation."

For casinos like the Golden Nugget and L'Auberge, Johns says it wouldn't affect them too much, but for the Isle of Capri, it could allow them to expand.

The second proposal would redefine the limits on gaming space.

"These machines are much bigger," said Johns. "They require more space so instead of being able to put 20 machines in that space with the new technology you may only be able to put 15.

Johns plans to sponsor these two proposals in March, and believes these changes will help the state grow financially and economically.

"The restaurants, the entertainment, the golf courses, the swimming pool venues, those are the kind of things that land base will bring to the market," he said.

Louisiana Casino Association Executive Director, Wade Duty says most of the casinos are in favor of the two proposals.

"Considering we have not sailed one inch since the year 2001, it's not really attractive to the players so what is the purpose of maintaining them on the water now," said Duty.

While Johns considers these proposals baby steps, he and other legislatures plan to start looking more into the gaming industry soon.

These proposals would not call for more casinos or create new licenses.

Johns says if everything is approved by legislation and the Gaming Control Board these proposals would go into effect at the beginning of 2019.

Johns also says he is working to draft a bill that would address promotional dollars and vouchers.

