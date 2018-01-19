Defense moves to recuse Judge Bradberry in Daigle capital murder - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Defense moves to recuse Judge Bradberry in Daigle capital murder case

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

  Attorneys defending Kevin Daigle-- have filed to recuse the judge in the case-- Guy Bradberry.  Daigle is the man accused of capital murder in the killing of State Trooper Steven Vincent.

Bradberry was to issue a ruling dealing with evidence in the case against Daigle-- when the case came to a standstill.  That's because defense attorneys filed a motion to get Bradberry off the case.

Daigle is accused of First Degree Murder  and the state is seeking the death penalty, if Daigle is convicted.

The defense attorneys say Bradberry and Vincent's wife have known each other for many years, are Facebook friends and that he has "liked" pages supporting the slain troopers family.

Defense attorneys say she's believed to have worked in the juvenile justice system and would have likely had regular contact with Bradberry.

However, prosecutor Cynthia Killingsworth says it's a tactic to delay the trial. 

"They really don't ave a basis for it.  They're grasping at straws. I really think it is a tactic to get a later date for trial," she said. 

Defense attorneys say the law is clear that a judge should recuse himself even when there is merely the appearance the judge might not be impartial.  but Killingsworth says that's not the case here.

"Just because you know someone's wife that was involved int he case doesn't give an appearance of impropriety.  Everything they say in this motion is 'the appearance of impropriety, the appearance of impropriety.  There is nothing in this that says there has been any impropriety at all. And there's not.  And there won't be because the judge is not going to do anything improper," she said. 

Bradberry has not recused himself so there will be a hearing on the issue.

Killingsworth expects the request to get a different judge will be denied.

"I'm not surprised they filed it but I'm sorry they filed it," she said.

Killingsworth says Vincent's family is very disappointed about the recusal motion.  As it stands Daigle's trial is April 30th. No court date is set yet, for the hearing on whether Bradberry should be recused. It's been randomly assigned to Judge Clayton Davis.

Copyright 2018 KPLC All rights reserved

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Dionne Warwick to perform on the Golden Nugget stage March 10th

    Dionne Warwick to perform on the Golden Nugget stage March 10th

    Dionne Warwick to perform on the Golden Nugget stage March 10th

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:46 PM EST2018-01-20 03:46:22 GMT
           Grammy Hall of Fame singer, actress and television host, Dionne Warwick is set to perform her celebrated hits on the Grand Event Center stage at Golden Nugget Lake Charles, Saturday, March 10 at 8:00 PM.           With hits like "I Say A Little Prayer", That's What Friends Are For", "Walk on By", "I'll Never Love This Way Again", "Then Came You", and "Alfie", Warwick is sec...More >>
           Grammy Hall of Fame singer, actress and television host, Dionne Warwick is set to perform her celebrated hits on the Grand Event Center stage at Golden Nugget Lake Charles, Saturday, March 10 at 8:00 PM.           With hits like "I Say A Little Prayer", That's What Friends Are For", "Walk on By", "I'll Never Love This Way Again", "Then Came You", and "Alfie", Warwick is sec...More >>

  • Lawmakers proposing changes to Louisiana casino laws

    Lawmakers proposing changes to Louisiana casino laws

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:25 PM EST2018-01-20 03:25:31 GMT
    Golden Nugget Lake Charles (Source: KPLC)Golden Nugget Lake Charles (Source: KPLC)
    After nearly 20 years, Louisiana's river boat casino laws could finally see some changes.  The Legislative Task Force has recommended some proposals that Senator Ronnie Johns says he plans to sponsor in the upcoming legislative session.  Changes could be coming soon to Louisiana's riverboat casino laws.  The state's Legislative Task Force has recommended two proposals for the next legislative session.  The first proposal would allow casinos to move to...More >>
    After nearly 20 years, Louisiana's river boat casino laws could finally see some changes.  The Legislative Task Force has recommended some proposals that Senator Ronnie Johns says he plans to sponsor in the upcoming legislative session.  Changes could be coming soon to Louisiana's riverboat casino laws.  The state's Legislative Task Force has recommended two proposals for the next legislative session.  The first proposal would allow casinos to move to...More >>

  • Defense moves to recuse Judge Bradberry in Daigle capital murder case

    Defense moves to recuse Judge Bradberry in Daigle capital murder case

    Friday, January 19 2018 8:24 PM EST2018-01-20 01:24:37 GMT

      Attorneys defending Kevin Daigle-- have filed to recuse the judge in the case-- guy Bradberry.                Daigle is the man accused of capital murder in the killing of state trooper Steven Vincent. judge guy Bradberry was to issue a ruling dealing with evidence in the case against Kevin Daigle-- when the case came to a standstill.      that's because defense attorneys f...

    More >>

      Attorneys defending Kevin Daigle-- have filed to recuse the judge in the case-- guy Bradberry.                Daigle is the man accused of capital murder in the killing of state trooper Steven Vincent. judge guy Bradberry was to issue a ruling dealing with evidence in the case against Kevin Daigle-- when the case came to a standstill.      that's because defense attorneys f...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly