Defense moves to recuse Judge Bradberry in Daigle capital murder case

Attorneys defending Kevin Daigle-- have filed to recuse the judge in the case-- Guy Bradberry. Daigle is the man accused of capital murder in the killing of State Trooper Steven Vincent.

Bradberry was to issue a ruling dealing with evidence in the case against Daigle-- when the case came to a standstill. That's because defense attorneys filed a motion to get Bradberry off the case.

Daigle is accused of First Degree Murder and the state is seeking the death penalty, if Daigle is convicted.

The defense attorneys say Bradberry and Vincent's wife have known each other for many years, are Facebook friends and that he has "liked" pages supporting the slain troopers family.

Defense attorneys say she's believed to have worked in the juvenile justice system and would have likely had regular contact with Bradberry.

However, prosecutor Cynthia Killingsworth says it's a tactic to delay the trial.

"They really don't ave a basis for it. They're grasping at straws. I really think it is a tactic to get a later date for trial," she said.

Defense attorneys say the law is clear that a judge should recuse himself even when there is merely the appearance the judge might not be impartial. but Killingsworth says that's not the case here.

"Just because you know someone's wife that was involved int he case doesn't give an appearance of impropriety. Everything they say in this motion is 'the appearance of impropriety, the appearance of impropriety. There is nothing in this that says there has been any impropriety at all. And there's not. And there won't be because the judge is not going to do anything improper," she said.

Bradberry has not recused himself so there will be a hearing on the issue.

Killingsworth expects the request to get a different judge will be denied.

"I'm not surprised they filed it but I'm sorry they filed it," she said.

Killingsworth says Vincent's family is very disappointed about the recusal motion. As it stands Daigle's trial is April 30th. No court date is set yet, for the hearing on whether Bradberry should be recused. It's been randomly assigned to Judge Clayton Davis.

Copyright 2018 KPLC All rights reserved