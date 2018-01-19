FIRST ALERT FORECAST: From bitterly cold earlier this week to temperatures above normal this weekend!

The warming trend continues this weekend with temperatures expected to be warmer than normal Saturday and Sunday. Another cold front arrives Monday, but the air behind it will not be bitterly cold like earlier this week.

Temperatures will be warmer overnight into Saturday with lows ranging from the upper 30s north of I-10 to near 50 at the coast. Any protective measures you have had in place for pets, plants, and pipes can be undone now. In fact, make sure you uncover any plants; they need sunshine and keeping them covered could be detrimental to them.

Saturday will be about 10 degrees warmer than Friday with afternoon highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will be around throughout the day, although some sunshine may break through the clouds at times. A few showers cannot be ruled out, but the chance of rain is only 20%.

Sunday will be even warmer with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s! Rain chances will be low through most of the day at 20 to 30 percent. But the chance of rain will increase Sunday night as a cold front moves closer to the area. A few thunderstorms will be possible, but no severe weather is expected. The chance of rain is listed at 60%, but this is more in the evening and overnight hours.

The front will not move through until early Monday, and for that reason the forecast keeps a 20% chance of rain for the morning hours. The air behind the front is of Pacific origins and not from the Arctic, so it will not turn bitterly cold like last week.

Tuesday through Friday will be near normal temperature wise with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s and highs in the low 60s. Mostly sunny conditions are expected most days, except Thursday when partly cloudy conditions will be around.

The long-range forecast shows another cold front next week with scattered showers possible, then another colder pattern for the final days of January.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

