Boil advisory issued for some northwest Allen Parish customers

The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is resigning. Anthony Fontana Jr. made the announcement Friday, less than two weeks after the arrest of a Vermilion Parish teacher at a school board meeting made national news. Deyshia Hargrave, an English teacher at Rene Rost Middle School, questioned board members about a pay raise for Superintendent Jerome Puyau. Fontana ruled her out of order, saying she was asking questions during a part of the meeting that was for public ...

More >>