Vermilion school board president resigning

The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is resigning.

Anthony Fontana Jr. made the announcement Friday, less than two weeks after the arrest of a Vermilion Parish teacher at a school board meeting made national news.

Deyshia Hargrave, an English teacher at Rene Rost Middle School, questioned board members about a pay raise for Superintendent Jerome Puyau. Fontana ruled her out of order, saying she was asking questions during a part of the meeting that was for public comment, not questions. A city marshal asked her to leave the meeting and arrested her in the hallway. The Abbeville city prosecutor said no charges will be filed against Hargrave.

The school board voted 5-3 during the meeting to give Puyau a new contract that increased his salary from $110,190 to $140,188.

Fontana said in a letter to the Abbeville Meridional announcing his resignation that he had not planned to run for a seventh term. He said he had planned on staying in office until the superintendent received a contract.

Read the entire letter HERE.

Fontana told Lafayette station KATC that he believed the incident was "set up." Read more HERE.

"The other four board members, now three, have been committed to getting rid of the superintendent," Fontana said. "No matter how good the policy might be, they would be against it to cast disfavor on the superintendent to prevent him from getting a contract. The whole issue, from day one, was that they were not going to give him a contract."

