Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Jan. 18, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Jan. 18, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Jamey Lebleu Stelly, 40, Sulphur: Drug possession.

Melissa Lasha Aguillard, 41, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Thomas Lane Meyer, 25, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Tucker Forrest, 54, Morgan City, LA: Federal detainer.

Eric L. Martinez, 35, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender, out-of-state detainer, violation of stop and yield signs, failure to comply with sex offender identification requirements.

Isaias Hernandez Vasquez, 33: Federal detainer.

Marco Antonio Reyes-Escutia, 42, Houston: Federal detainer.

Shallie Paige Miller, 22, Jennings: Direct contempt of court.

Rostina Nashana Lewis, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana, drug possession, drug paraphernalia.

Leroy Clayton Trahan, 48, Westlake: Resisting a police officer, battery of a police officer, criminal trespass, attempted theft, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Michelle Nicole Bingham, 43, Lake Charles: ARDC detainer.

Brian Keith Leggett, 43, Oakdale: Instate detainer.

Kimberly Deann Baker, 27, Westlake: Altering prescription for controlled dangerous substance. Bond: $5,000.

Johnaten Bernard Nero, 21, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle.

Benjamin Patrick Carter, 27, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a dwelling, criminal trespass, resisting an officer, first-offense possession of synthetic marijuana.

Tyrico Martinins Humphrey, 18, Lake Charles: Instate detainer, simple burglary, theft, first-offense possession of synthetic marijuana.

Billy Ray Knight, 26, Welsh: Direct contempt of court.

Stephen Louis Magda, 29, Sulphur: Leased movables obtained by false representation.

Esmael Cruz Cantu, 44, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary.

