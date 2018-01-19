Sunrise Birthday: Friday, Jan. 19, 2018

Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for Jan. 19:

Adonus Stewart, 47

Brennan Semien, 24

Deidre Gauthier, 56

Kenneth Stewart, Jr., 12

Rhylee Grace Raby, 6

Avery Rose Martin, 1

Gaybernell Raby, 47

Debra Landry, 65

If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.