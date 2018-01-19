Sanctity of Human Life events planned across Louisiana

On January 13, 1984, President Ronald Reagan issued a proclamation designating January 22 as the first National Sanctity of Human Life Day. January 22, 1973, was the day the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion-on-demand in all 50 states.



Churches and anti-abortion organizations around the United States use the day to celebrate the gift of life, commemorate the lives lost to abortion, and commit themselves to protecting human life at every stage.

The third Sunday in January continues to be recognized as Sanctity of Human Life Sunday and this year, it falls on January 21.

The Beauregard/Vernon Community Pregnancy Center is having its annual prayer rally for Sanctity of Life Sunday on Sunday, January 21 at 2:00 P.M. on the Beauregard Parish Courthouse steps.



Several pastors within the community will lead a community prayer. Theresa Allen, director of the Community Pregnancy Center, will be speak, along with Board President, Donna Nichols.



Volunteer Becky Bethke says, "This event is not only held to show support for the local pregnancy center, but also to pray for our community, state, and country as Monday marks 45 years since Roe vs. Wade."

In Allen Parish, the Community Prayer for Life is happening Sunday at 2:00 P.M. at the Allen Parish Courthouse in Oberlin. If it rains, the event will be moved to Oberlin Baptist Fellowship Hall.



Colleen Glaser is one of the organizers of the events and says, "The purpose is to bring people of all faiths together to pray for committing to respecting life at every stage."

