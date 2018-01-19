FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big warm-up underway through the weekend

As forecast, all of Southwest Louisiana remained out of a deep freeze overnight with clouds rushing in and keeping temperatures in the 30s for most all of Southwest Louisiana. Those clouds will stick around most of the day with light easterly winds continues to gradually increase humidity but result in little to no rain chances today. Temperatures will continue to slowly warm up into the 50s by this afternoon.

This evening will be mainly overcast with temperatures slowly falling through the upper 40s after sunset and into the middle 40s closer to midnight. There is a chance of some fog after midnight along with a stray shower or two possible by sunrise Saturday with lows tonight in the lower to middle 40s.

Saturday will bring a mix of clouds and sun with a couple of stray showers possible thanks to a weak upper level disturbance to our southwest. Overall rain chances remain limited to only 20% with most of Southwest Louisiana dry but cloudy tomorrow with highs near 70 by afternoon! The spring feel continues Saturday night with lows in the middle to upper 50s and Sunday with highs in the middle 70s.

Rain chances continue to increase slightly more Sunday with the timing of our next front bringing a line of rain and thunderstorms through Southwest Louisiana very early Monday morning, likely in the predawn hours. Highest rain chances will be midnight Monday through the early morning hours with clearing skies by Monday afternoon and evening.

Behind our next front temperatures will drop from the 70s for highs into the lower to middle 60s much of next week with nighttime lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s, which is actually normal for this time of year.

A bit more of an active overall weather pattern looks to return as our milder temperatures stick around in the longer range with another front moving through by the end of next week bringing another chance of storms by the end of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

