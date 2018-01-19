Sanctity of Life Prayer Rally set for Sunday in DeRidder - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sanctity of Life Prayer Rally set for Sunday in DeRidder

(Source: Shutterbug 1968) (Source: Shutterbug 1968)
DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) -

The Beauregard/Vernon Community Pregnancy Center is having its annual prayer rally for Sanctity of Life Sunday on Sunday, January 21 at 2:00 P.M. on the Beauregard Parish Courthouse steps.

Several pastors within the community will lead a community prayer. Theresa Allen, director of the Community Pregnancy Center, will be speak, along with Board President, Donna Nichols.

Volunteer Becky Bethke says, "This event is not only held to show support for the local pregnancy center, but also to pray for our community, state, and country as Monday marks 45 years since Roe vs. Wade."

Roe vWade is a legal case in which the U.S. Supreme Court on January 22, 1973, ruled (7–2) that unduly restrictive state regulation of abortion is unconstitutional. 

