Barbecue pit blamed for fire near Moss Bluff church - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Barbecue pit blamed for fire near Moss Bluff church

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says a barbecue pit started a fire near the First Apostolic Church in Moss Bluff late Thursday, Jan.18.

A KPLC viewer says an outbuilding near the church was engulfed in flames.

CPSO says the church was not damaged.

No word yet on what caused the barbecue pit to ignite.

