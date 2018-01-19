Barbecue pit blamed for fire near Moss Bluff church

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says a barbecue pit started a fire near the First Apostolic Church in Moss Bluff late Thursday, Jan.18.

A KPLC viewer says an outbuilding near the church was engulfed in flames.

CPSO says the church was not damaged.

No word yet on what caused the barbecue pit to ignite.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.