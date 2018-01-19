Sports Person of the Week - Andrew Young

The Hornets have a lot to live up to this season, following in the footsteps of a 21-win team that won it's first playoff game in 11 years.

"I think that we have what it takes to be the best team that Grand Lake has ever seen," said head coach Mark Caldwell. "We don’t really back down from anybody, it’s kind of a quiet confidence."

"Our goal is to make it to Burton, it’s the same goal every year," admitted Hornets guard Andrew Young. "But this year things are clicking much better. "



Things are clicking so well in fact, the Hornets are seated at number five in the power ratings. Grand Lake's nine-man rotation is to thank.

"We are number five, but if we don’t bring it the next game, we’re back down to where we used to be," said Caldwell. "In practice, my first-team knows that if they don’t bring it, my second team will beat them in drills. They don’t want to lose to them."

Senior guard Andrew Young has cemented himself as Grand Lake's number one offensive weapon. Young is averaging over 19 points and seven rebounds a game and last Friday against Basile, he reached an impressive milestone-- 2,000 career points.

"[The support has] been overwhelming" Young said. "I have been hearing stuff from people I haven’t heard from in a long time, telling me congratulations."

"I’ve been lucky enough, that this is my fourth year and this is my second kid that got 2,000 points," said Caldwell. "Tate Savoie who’s playing college ball now, and Andrew. If you get a player like that, you can build around them."

But Young's stellar basketball career, almost wasn't.

"Back in eighth grade, Coach Caldwell used to coach me, and I got cut from the team" Young admitted. "If you would have asked me four years ago if I would be playing for the same guy, I would’ve told you that you were crazy. I wanted to give up because I did not think I was good enough."

"After he cut me, it got me going because I wanted to play. I just started practicing and shooting a lot and I guess somewhere along there, I found my game."

"As the season went on that year, he progressively got better and now moving into high school, he got better and every year I have seen him, he’s gotten better," Caldwelll said. "I’ll probably be telling his story for 20 years to [future] teams."

With a month left to go in the season, the Hornets are still undefeated in district and Young has time to continue to show, he is in fact, good enough to bring a title home.

