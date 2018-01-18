Lake Arthur Regatta Festival canceled after seven years

A well-known festival is calling it quits here in Southwest Louisiana.

Low attendance, financial problems, and a lack of volunteers forced an end to the Lake Arthur Regatta Festival after seven years.

During the summer it's the biggest event in Lake Arthur---The Regatta Festival.

But all of that has come to end after the Team LA Board of Directors posted a letter to the festival's Facebook page saying the festival has been discontinued.

"It's a shame because they have a lot of people that enjoy it," said resident Sue Tiser.

While some residents enjoyed the festival.

"I went to it pretty much every year," said Jonas McGee. "I thought it was a good thing for our town."

Others saw things declining.

"The first few years it was making a lot of money because everybody was new to it, but now after the years people got bored with it," said resident Coy Broussard.

Low attendance, profits and lack of volunteers made it difficult for the festival to continue on. A statement from the board reads:

"We feel the way people are entertained today has changed. Casinos offer similar entertainers with free room and drink. It's hard to compete against that, and the fact that there's so many festivals and other events that we vie against for our share of the crowd. The heat is also a factor. We've had seven successful years. Rather than using the funds remaining to fund another heart without a profit, our intent is to take those final funds and invest in one more great project for the community to promote beautification and tourism."

While there are mixed feelings about the festival ending, many weren't surprised by the decision.

"I was kind of expecting it cause like I said, it wasn't making enough money, and with all the things that go on in this town we need more improvements and I didn't think it was benefiting us as much," said Broussard.

"They weren't getting as many volunteers, and so the town itself had to get people to help out," said McGee. "It was just really hard to put together."

But no matter who went and who didn't, many are sad to see the town's festival go.

"That's what makes the town is the festival of people going and enjoying their selves," said Tiser. "That's the only time people get out."

The Board of Directors say every year they reviewed strategies to make improvements to the festival whether it be advertising or music choices, but there was still a decline in profits leading them to make this decision.

