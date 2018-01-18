Gerst lawsuit against State Police dismissed

A lawsuit filed by a man with complaints against Louisiana State Police and five officers has been dismissed.

Dwight Gerst's grievances included alleged harassment and that former state police captain Chris Guillory refused to accept his complaint.

Former state police Colonel Mike Edmonson and Trooper Jimmy Rogers, who resigned, were also defendants in the suit.

Judge Ron Ware dismissed the suit saying it was not filed within the time allowed. So, no decision was made about allegations.

Attorneys representing Gerst say they are still deciding whether to appeal.

