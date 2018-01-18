Food for Seniors will not distribute this week in Calcasieu, Bea - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Food for Seniors will not distribute this week in Calcasieu, Beauregard

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Pablo) (Source: Pablo)
(KPLC) -

The Food for Seniors program in Beauregard and Calcasieu will not be available this week.

Tom Hoefer, with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, said that delivery trucks were unable to deliver meals from Baton Rouge due to the cold weather.

He said a new distribution date for Calcasieu will be announced when the program is able to resume.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

