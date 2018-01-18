Cold weather delays contribute to postponement of Karey trial

It's coming up on five years since the killing of a local pastor in front of his congregation.

Woodrow Karey is charged with manslaughter in the death of Ronald Harris, pastor of Tabernacle of Praise Worship Center.

Karey's trial was set for this week but has been postponed. The trial is now set for April 2.

Preliminary jury selection was just starting in the trial of Woodrow Karey when a winter storm blew through Southwest Louisiana early this week, costing the court a couple days.

At the same time, the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal put the case on hold after the state appealed the judge's ruling on jury questions dealing with justifiable homicide and self-defense.

As it stands, Judge Clayton Davis has continued the trial. He said he's done everything possible to assure it would go this week, but said the late start would upset other court duties on his schedule in the coming weeks.

A few things were decided though. The judge changed his ruling and decided both sides will be allowed to question jurors about justifiable homicide and self-defense, resolving the issue before the 3rd Circuit.

And a dispute over how many autopsy photos can be shown to the jury is also settled.

Jurors summoned for duty for the Karey trial have now been dismissed and a new pool of jurors will be called when the case does go to trial.

