Lake Charles Jason's Deli location affected by Dec. 2017 data breach

By McKenzie Ball, Producer
(Source: Twitter) (Source: Twitter)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Jason's Deli in Lake Charles was impacted by a recent data breach, according to the restaurant. 

Jason’s Deli reported 164 locations were affected by a breach of credit card data this past December, including the location on Ryan street. 

Jason's Deli released the full list of affected locations Wednesday.

Louisiana is one of 15 states impacted by the data breach.

Officials said customers' payment information showed up on the "dark web" shortly after.

