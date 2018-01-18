State Police searching for LA 14 hit-and-run suspect - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

State Police searching for LA 14 hit-and-run suspect

By Jillian Corder, Assistant News Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Dash cam photo taken by passing vehicle (Source: LSP) Dash cam photo taken by passing vehicle (Source: LSP)

Troopers are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 14 last Saturday night.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2018, Louisiana State Police where called to the scene of a pedestrian struck along LA 14 west of Corbina Road.

Investigators say Harry McGee, 82, of Lake Charles, was walking near the highway when he was hit by an eastbound Dodge Charger. 

The driver of the Charger fled the scene, while McGee suffered moderate injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The suspect vehicle is a 2006 to 2010 red Dodge Charger. The vehicle is missing the right side mirror and may have Texas plates. 

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Louisiana State Police Troop D at 337-491-2511.  

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Sunrise Birthday: Friday, Jan. 19, 2018

    Sunrise Birthday: Friday, Jan. 19, 2018

    Friday, January 19 2018 9:51 AM EST2018-01-19 14:51:10 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)

    Happy birthday to all of our Sunrise birthdays.

    More >>

    Happy birthday to all of our Sunrise birthdays.

    More >>

  • Sanctity of Life Prayer Rally set for Sunday in DeRidder

    Sanctity of Life Prayer Rally set for Sunday in DeRidder

    Friday, January 19 2018 5:54 AM EST2018-01-19 10:54:02 GMT
    (Source: Shutterbug 1968)(Source: Shutterbug 1968)

    The Beauregard/Vernon Community Pregnancy Center is having its annual prayer rally for Sanctity of Life Sunday on Sunday, January 21 at 2:00 P.M. on the Beauregard Parish Courthouse steps. 

    More >>

    The Beauregard/Vernon Community Pregnancy Center is having its annual prayer rally for Sanctity of Life Sunday on Sunday, January 21 at 2:00 P.M. on the Beauregard Parish Courthouse steps. 

    More >>

  • Sunrise Birthdays: Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018

    Sunrise Birthdays: Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018

    Friday, January 19 2018 9:17 AM EST2018-01-19 14:17:44 GMT

    Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for Jan. 18

    More >>

    Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for Jan. 18

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly