State Police searching for LA 14 hit-and-run suspect

Troopers are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 14 last Saturday night.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2018, Louisiana State Police where called to the scene of a pedestrian struck along LA 14 west of Corbina Road.

Investigators say Harry McGee, 82, of Lake Charles, was walking near the highway when he was hit by an eastbound Dodge Charger.

The driver of the Charger fled the scene, while McGee suffered moderate injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The suspect vehicle is a 2006 to 2010 red Dodge Charger. The vehicle is missing the right side mirror and may have Texas plates.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Louisiana State Police Troop D at 337-491-2511.

