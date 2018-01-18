BBB: Tips for choosing the right repair shop

In the wake of this week's winter weather and ice, the Better Business Bureau has released some tips to find a quality collision repair center.

Do your research. Trust is important. Check businesses and their reputations on the BBB's website.

Tour the shop. A reputable repair shop that is proud of its work and facility will be happy to show you around. If the shop owner takes good care of the facilities, your car is more likely to be well taken care of, too.

Make sure the shop has the right equipment or features. Does the owner have an up-to-date spray booth? Do they use original equipment manufacturer paint and parts?

Look for certifications from associations. I-CAR (Inter-Industry Conference On Auto Collision Repair) or ASE (Automobile Service Excellence).

Check if the shop carries liability insurance. This will be important if further damage happens during the repair or test drive.

Ask about the warranty offered. Be sure you understand the warranty, including what you must do to maintain it.

The Better Business Bureau also adds that delays are not unusual when repairing vehicles damaged in accidents. The organization also recommends keeping in mind that, in the end, the vehicle owner is responsible for payment to the collision repair shop.

