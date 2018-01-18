Calcasieu schools open Friday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu schools open Friday

By KPLC Digital Staff
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

All Calcasieu Parish public schools will be open Friday according to a post on the Calcasieu Parish School Board's Facebook page. 

Schools were closed this week due to freezing temperatures and icy road conditions. 

KPLC is monitoring other parishes for information on schools being open.

