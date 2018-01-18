Terry Miles extradited from Colorado to Texas - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Terry Miles extradited from Colorado to Texas

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
Terry Miles (Source: CNN) Terry Miles (Source: CNN)
(KPLC) -

A man with Sulphur ties who is accused of kidnapping two girls and bringing them with him to Colorado has been returned to Texas.

Terrence "Terry" Allen Miles, 44, became the subject of a nationwide manhunt after his roommate, Tonya Bates, 44, was found dead in Round Rock, Texas, and her two daughters missing. Authorities quickly focused on Miles, who has a long criminal history in Southwest Louisiana, and an Amber Alert was issued.

Bates was found dead on Dec. 31, 2017, and Miles and the 14-year-old and 7-year-old girls were found in La Veta, Colorado, on Jan. 3, 2018.

Miles is considered a person of interest in Bates' death.

Miles made an appearance in U.S. District Court in Denver on Jan. 4 and was extradited to Texas today. He faces a charge of kidnapping.

