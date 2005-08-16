Calcasieu Spinal Care is owned and operated by Dr. David Duhon. With two convenient locations to serve you, we offer the latest in chiropractic care.

David M. Duhon, D. C.

EDUCATION

Doctorate of Chiropractic, Texas Chiropractic College, Pasadena, Texas, 1995

Bachelor of General Studies, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA

Pre-Med, Louisiana Tech University, Ruston, LA, 1986-1987

Pre-Medical, McNeese State University, Lake Charles, LA 1985-1986, 1987-1989

Basic Sciences, San Jancinto College, Pasadena, Texas, 1993

WORK EXPERIENCE

Chiropractic Physician, Calcasieu Spinal Care, Inc., Lake Charles, LA July 1995 - present

Chiropractic Physician, Calcasieu Spinal Care, Inc.,Sulphur, LA September 1996 - present

Assistant to Assistant Chairman of L.S.U. Chemistry Department Doctor's Assistant , Baton Rouge, LA. 1989-1991

PROFESSIONAL ACTIVITIES