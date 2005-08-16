David M. Duhon, D. C. - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

David M. Duhon, D. C.

Calcasieu Spinal Care is owned and operated by Dr. David Duhon. With two convenient locations to serve you, we offer the latest in chiropractic care. 

David M. Duhon, D. C.

EDUCATION

  • Doctorate of Chiropractic, Texas Chiropractic College, Pasadena, Texas, 1995
  • Bachelor of General Studies, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA
  • Pre-Med, Louisiana Tech University, Ruston, LA, 1986-1987
  • Pre-Medical, McNeese State University, Lake Charles, LA 1985-1986, 1987-1989
  • Basic Sciences, San Jancinto College, Pasadena, Texas, 1993

WORK EXPERIENCE

Chiropractic Physician, Calcasieu Spinal Care, Inc., Lake Charles, LA July 1995 - present

Chiropractic Physician, Calcasieu Spinal Care, Inc.,Sulphur, LA September 1996 - present

Assistant to Assistant Chairman of L.S.U. Chemistry Department Doctor's Assistant , Baton Rouge, LA. 1989-1991

PROFESSIONAL ACTIVITIES

  • Board Member, Delta Sigma Chi Professional Fraternity
  • Member, Chiropractic Association of Louisiana
  • Member, American Chiropractic Association
  • Member, Texas Chiropractic Association
  • Member, American Chiropractic Association Council on Sports Injuries and Physical Fitness
  • Member, Southwest Chamber of Commerce
  • Member, Young Man's Business Club of Lake Charles
  • Member, American Chemical Society, 1990-1991
  • Official Chiropractic Physician to the Lake Charles Ice Pirates, 1997 to Present
Powered by Frankly