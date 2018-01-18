Beauregard Waterworks District 2, East Allen Waterworks district, and Elton under precautionary boil advisory

Residents of Beauregard Parish Waterworks District 2 in the Fields, Starks, Bancroft, DeQuincy, Oretta and Merryville areas are without water following a system failure in the Fields area, officials with Waterworks District 2 said.

The water outage will be from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. daily until further notice. The outage may increase because of a greater demand. Residents are asked to store drinking, potable water.

Once water is restored, a precautionary boil advisory will be in place. The advisory will be lifted once water samples have been tested by the Department of Health and Hospitals and found safe to drink.

If residents are unsure of which water system serves them, they may call 337-462-6805.

Update:

Due to loss of water pressure, all of East Allen Waterworks district and the town of Elton will be on a boil advisory until further notice. According to Sherwin Carrier, the East Allen Waterworks District Manager, the town may also not have any water at all later tonight.

